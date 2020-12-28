Passenger traffic down in airline industry due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With fleets of planes grounded as public health encourages people to avoid travel, passenger traffic has dropped by as much as 95 percent this year. The effects of the pandemic are visible at Dayton International Airport.

“In March and April when the pandemic first began here, numbers were down significantly. Probably a 95 percent decrease from where we were a year ago. I believe in April of this year we had 3,400 passengers that departed the Dayton International Airport compared to 75,000 to 80,000 passengers in April a year ago,” said Linda Hughes, air service administrator.

Currently, Dayton International is seeing about a 60 percent decrease which is in line with what many airports throughout the country are seeing. Hughes said it not only impacts airline carriers but all airport staffing. With the anticipated vaccine rollout, she said they’re hopeful that 2021 will be much better.

“We know that’s going to be a process. But we are certain that will certainly turn things around in the airline industry significantly,” she said.

According to the International Air Transport Association, airline carriers are expected to see a record loss of $157 billion in 2020 and 2021.