DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Madden Hills Neighborhood Association is holding a Party in the Park to kick off the Madden Hills Neighborhood Watch program this Saturday, October 2.

According to a release by MHNA, the party will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Madden Hills Park on Madden Hills Drive.

Neighborhood Watch has been associated with a relative reduction in crime for most neighborhoods that implement the program, the release said. Madden Hills Neighborhood Association says it believes that this program will go a long way towards ensuring a safe environment for the entire family.

The free event will include games such as basketball, football, Giant Jenga and Connect Four, the release said, as well as face painting, a 50/50 raffle and a selfie booth. There will also be free food and door prizes available.

The release said that several community outreach programs will have booths in the park during the event.

The Madden Hills Neighborhood Association does ask that attendees leave their pets at home.