Participant in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial shares his experience

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived in Ohio on Monday. It’s a day that would not be possible without the help of roughly a half-million Americans who signed up to participate in various vaccine trials.

Craig Horn is among the people who signed up to participate in vaccine trials as scientists produced safe immunizations to the coronavirus.

“This virus is real and the benefits to myself and my family were too great to pass up,” he said. The retired pediatrician was given his first dose in October.

“I take care of my 88-year-old mother. I have my own family to consider and I enrolled in this trial frankly to go for the 50/50 odds of getting the vaccine to protect the people that I care about,” he said.

The study was hosted by PriMed Physicians in Kettering.

“I had a sore arm after the first injection. It started on the day after the injection and it lasted one day. It was mild. It wasn’t really bad and you’re like ‘okay I got a shot.’ The next shot was a month later and that shot I also had a sore arm. Though significantly more sore and I just felt crummy for 24-hours. It started the day after the shot and it lasted one day and I just had very low energy,” said Horn.

He is still not 100 percent sure if he received an actual vaccine or a placebo. But he believes he was given the vaccine. And if given the option, he said he’d do it again.

“With the hope that Christmas gives and the hope of a vaccine, it’s like I think we’re going to make it right to the end,” Horn said.