DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All southbound lanes are closed at Needmore Road on I-75 after two crashes Tuesday night.

Regional Dispatch told 2NEWS the call came in around 11:33 p.m.

The first crash involved a semi and a car. One person had minor cuts from glass. The second crash was caused by the first crash and also involved a semi and car, according to dispatch.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.