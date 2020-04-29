Parking lot parade at Fairborn Intermediate

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)-

Teachers lined the parking lot at Fairborn Intermediate School as the rain fell on Wednesday.

Samantha Bowman said she really missed her students. She is a fifth-grade teacher.

“Not being able to see them in person, and give them hugs, and let them know that I am there for them in person, it’s hard,” Bowman said.

Principal Betsy Wyatt said the teachers came up with the idea during a virtual staff meeting.

Another fifth-grade teacher, Hannah Ross said one of the teachers thought it would be a good idea to greet the students as they drove through to pick up their food.

“Almost every single one of our teachers are here,” Ross said.

Wyatt was also helping to hand out school work and food.

“We just want to greet them, hold up signs, and give them some hope,” Wyatt said, “and let them know we’re still here for them and we love them.”

They all said they know the last seven weeks have been tough, not only on them but many of their families.

“We’re not trying to overload them, the parents have been phenomenal though,” Wyatt said.

She said they do not expect parents to become teachers. The teachers are doing all they can to work with the students whether that’s through video chat, or even phone calls.

Wednesday was the first time many of the students and teachers saw each other in person since the last time they were in the classroom.

“It’s really nice for us to see everybody, but also for the kids to see us all together as a united front,” Ross said.

“I miss my kids. If you’re seeing this I love you and I miss you,” Bowman said.