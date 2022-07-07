DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Air show officials announced major parking changes to the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger.

According to the Dayton Air Show, the 48th annual show will be held on July 30 and 31 at the Dayton International Airport.

The General Admission parking lot will now be located entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive across

from the air show’s entrance. In addition to this change, a portion of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give general admission patrons a safer walk to the entrance, according to a release.

Chalet, Pavilion and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will now park on the south

side of the airport off West National Road. More than 30 shuttle buses will shuttle attendees to their chalets or pavilions. This change is aimed at keeping the shuttle buses out of air show traffic and reducing commute and wait times for attendees.

Handicap Parking, VIP Parking, C-Lot Parking and Media Parking lots have not changed.

Maps that identify the location of each parking area can be found at www.daytonairshow.com/parking.

“Every year, we evaluate parking and make adjustments as best we can. These changes are the result of

multiple discussions with city and airport officials in order to get families to the air show grounds in the

quickest, safest manner,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of

Trustees. “As always, we encourage attendees to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and ensure you don’t miss any part of our air show.”

Entry into the Handicap Parking Lot, VIP Parking Lot, C-Lot Parking, Media Parking P-Lot Parking requires a

lot-specific parking pass.

Parking for General Admission is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles at the gate. Spectators can save money and time by purchasing their general admission parking pass online.

For the first time, credit cards will now be accepted at the gate. Parking passes printed at home or located on mobile devices can be shown to the parking attendant.

Attendees with P-Lot parking can access their parking lot by taking I-70 to Exit 32 for Airport Access Road.

Turn right onto U.S. Route 40, and travel east to the parking lot entrance. General Admission parking is accessible by taking I-75 to Northwoods Boulevard.

Signs will direct attendees to the appropriate lots.

Additional parking information along with the show schedule, ground attractions and guest information can be found at www.daytonairshow.com.