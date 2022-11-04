Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Paramore fans, get ready! The rock band announced a huge North American tour for 2023, and it includes two stops in Ohio!

Paramore’s North America tour will take place in 26 cities, including Cleveland on June 4 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and Columbus on June 10 at the Schottenstein Center.

The tour will kick off on May 23 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and wrap up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on August 2.

Get your tickets:

Fans can register for presale now through Monday, November 7 at 11:59 p.m. here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Paramore in North America tour dates:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

A Paramore press release says the band is donating a portion of its ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed.

Paramore’s sixth studio album “This Is Why” will be released via Atlantic Records on February 10.