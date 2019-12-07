“Pancakes with Prancer” held in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Pancakes with Prancer” family Christmas event was held in Moraine from 9 until noon Saturday morning.
All proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to "Christmas Smiles", an organization that helps Moraine children shop for gifts for family members.
