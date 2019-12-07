“Pancakes with Prancer” held in Moraine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The “Pancakes with Prancer” family Christmas event was held in Moraine from 9 until noon Saturday morning. 

All proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to “Christmas Smiles”, an organization that helps Moraine children shop for gifts for family members. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS