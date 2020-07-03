Painting by blind artist becomes featured poster art for Alabama art festival

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The festival poster art for the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts in Alabama features the work of Ricky Trione, a man who went blind two decades ago.

The local artist is well known along the Eastern Shore area of Mobile, Ala., for his sea life scenes and the inspirational story of how he overcame his disability of being blind to learn how to paint and teach others.

Trione was a detailed pen and ink artist when he lost his sight 20 years ago. Inspired by a childhood friend, Trione began creating art by using textures and feeling his way across a canvas. According to a press release from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Trione works in a 3D style that includes thick texture paints and molding compounds.

“I really didn’t start doing jubilee art until after I lost my sight,” Trione told the Eastern Shore Chamber. “I started using my memory. I had so many memories of scenes of jubilees.”

Trione, who grew up in Daphne, Ala., said his favorite part of continuing his art career has been visiting children at schools, colleges and art camps.

Trione is expected to be at the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts in Daphne in September. The Eastern Shore Chamber, which organized the event, is proceeding cautiously with plans to have the event amid the COVID-19, recognizing the outbreak has been a rough period for artists.

“It is especially important during these uncertain times to support our artists and our businesses,” Chamber President Casey Williams said in the press release. “In this everchanging environment, we will be nimble and creative in order to the Jubilee Festival of Arts to our community.

To learn more about the art festival, visit its website at www.thejubileefestival.com.

LATEST STORIES