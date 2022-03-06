DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tumbleweed Connection has been part of the Oregon District for the last 30 years; however, as of March 1, 2022, this Dayton favorite is no longer serving customers.

According to the co-owner, Tanya Atkinson, the landlord, Michelle Schaney, changed the locks without notice.

“We worked Monday and were open. And then Tuesday morning I was at the store to pick up an order and came in, and she was changing locks and had kicked my employees,” Atkinson explained.

Atkinson said the issue stems from a lease dispute. The owners were already in the middle of negotiating a new lease, and their landlord wanted them to pay for repairs to the building.

“Ms. Schaney wanted us to do a pretty major repair on the building, which we were completely willing to do once we had a lease in place. We were willing to have a clause in the lease that we had to do repairs on the building, but we needed a lease in place to be able to do it,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson said their landlord would not agree to those terms and negotiations shut down. 2 News reached out to the landlord multiple times over the last few days, but never received a response.

Atkinson is now moving forward with a civil suit against the landlord. She also said she and her husband are looking into moving the Tumbleweed to a different location.

Her biggest concern, though, is her employees.

“It’s going to be a little rough for a lot of them. A lot of them live pay check to pay check, they make tips, they work here mostly for cash and to not have that job to go to is very detrimental to a lot of them,” Atkinson said.