DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A paraplegic man who was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Dayton has filed a new lawsuit against the City of Dayton and two police officers.

Clifford Owensby filed a lawsuit Wednesday that claims the officers used excessive force and unlawfully arrested him. It also claims the officers discriminated against him and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to court documents, Owensby is seeking compensatory damages, including for pain and suffering, emotional distress, impairment of quality of life, medical and other expenses.

Initial body camera video from the incident on September 30 showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop after Owensby told officers he was paraplegic and unable to walk. On October 4, Owensby filed a complaint against the police department for profiling, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure.

Dayton Police Department released a statement on October 8 on the incident, which says in part:

“We recognize that we would all like to see interactions between citizens and police officers handled professionally. We need to do better, and this can be done by further developing the mutual respect and accountability necessary to make our city safer.”

Additionally, Owensby previously filed a lawsuit against the City for the return of money confiscated during the traffic stop. According to court documents, police seized approximately $22,450 from Owensby during the stop.

2 NEWS reached out to city for a comment on the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The city said it does not comment on active litigation.