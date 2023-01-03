Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.

According to a police report, a person called to complain that Kenneth Galloway, 52, of Delmont, Pa., crashed his pickup truck into a tree along Warren Sharon Road around 10 p.m. Dec. 27 and then took off.

The caller followed Galloway onto Ridge Road, informing police of where he was located.

When officers arrived, they followed the caller down a driveway and found the pickup truck along one of the outbuildings on the property.

According to the police report, an officer ordered Galloway out of the truck and to keep his hands up, but he did neither. The officer ordered Galloway out of the truck at gunpoint and then ordered him to keep his hands out of his pockets, which he ignored and kept reaching into his pockets anyway, the report stated.

A backup officer arrived on the scene and Galloway was handcuffed and arrested.

According to the report, Galloway smelled heavily of alcohol and refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test.

Officer also called a medical squad to the scene because Galloway had injuries to his face and forehead, but he refused treatment, according to the police report.

Galloway is charged with physical control under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He was arraigned in Girard Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000. He is due back in court on Jan. 11.