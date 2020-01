WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton refused to say whether she would endorse Bernie Sanders, her 2016 rival, if he wins the Democratic nomination and offered a broad condemnation of the progressive candidate's style of politics.

“I'm not going to go there yet," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday in response to whether she'd back Sanders. “We're still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it's not only him, it's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”