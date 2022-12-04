These Beanie Boos cuddly plush toys have adorable oversize heads and gigantic, glittery eyes, which makes them desirable for both children and adults.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season.

Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on Sunday, Dec. 4. The group gathered at the Haines Children’s Center at 3304 N. Main St. in Dayton.

This is the sixth annual toy drive and the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs estimate it donated over $10K in toys to Montgomery County Children Services.

It is important to know that the Coalition of Clubs says they are there for the children.

“They feel that we’re there and can help in times of need, and as I said, not only in the holiday times of giving Christmas presents,” Keith Tickle, public relations officer for Coalition of Clubs said.

Associate Director of the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services, Craig Rickett says, “We’ve been blessed to have a partnership with the Coalition of Clubs as it relates to Christmas and every year, they out do themselves.”

“Every year, we’re blown away by the continued support of the Ohio State Coalition of

Clubs. Their generosity ensures the children in our care will have a wonderful holiday,

knowing people in this community care about them,” Rickett said.