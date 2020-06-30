Outdoor visits to continue at nursing homes July 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some coronavirus restrictions are being lifted at Ohio’s nursing homes.

Monday, Governor DeWine announced people will be allowed to visit their loved ones outdoors beginning July 20.

Governor DeWine said while he doesn’t want to introduce the virus to nursing homes, he understands that limiting engagement with family and friends can diminish the quality of life for those residents. For that reason, he says outdoor visits will only be allowed if all safety measures are met.

“Nursing homes should consider the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, the case status in the nursing home itself, staffing levels, access to adequate testing for residents and staff. Personal protection equipment, supplies, and local hospital capacity,” he said.

An AARP analysis shows an average of 517 nursing home residents and care providers have died in the US every single day of the pandemic.

“We are outraged by what’s occurring in nursing homes. Here in Ohio, about 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths have come from nursing homes,” said Latoya Peterson, Associate State Director of Advocacy for AARP Ohio.

Governor DeWine said the state is in the process of testing all nursing homes.

AARP has provided a list of resources on how to keep your loved one safe as stay-at-home orders are lifted.