DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A piece of art has returned home to the Dayton Art Institute.

The outdoor sculpture “Firmament” by Alexander Liberman was reinstalled at the museum Tuesday. The orange sculpture has been a fixture at the institute since the 70’s.

Last August, Firmament was removed for cleaning and repairs. Its return coincides with a summer exhibition on the preservation of art.

“It ties in beautifully for our current special exhibition art for the ages conservation at the Dayton Art Institute,” said Dr. Jerry Smith, chief curator and director of education at DAI. “Which is all about how we keep things going for generations to come. How we keep painting and sculptures looking nice.”

The sculpture’s restoration was made possible by a donation from Paul Marshall in honor of Linda Lombard.

