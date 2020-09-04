‘Out on Fifth’ sidewalk sales, dining kicks off in Dayton’s Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new initiative started in the Oregon District on Friday. The “Out on Fifth” event was created to increase service areas for bars, restaurants, and retailers in downtown Dayton.

“Every weekend through September and October we’re going to be closing fifth street down, expanding some patios so that we give our businesses more capacity,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Over 50 businesses and retailers are set up throughout the downtown area.

“Being outside makes it a lot easier to social distance. We’ve noticed that when we have an outdoor shop we get more visitors. I think they’re more comfortable being outside instead of being in our small condensed store,” said Tailor Curtis, social media manager of Heart Mercantile.

Heart Mercantile has a pop-up shop and sidewalk sale with local vendors. The owner of 416 Diner, Guy Fragmin, said he’s excited about the fun and entertainment happening tomorrow.

He believes the variety of activities are a win-win for all participating businesses.

“We’ve got yoga in the streets so I’ve got a friend who runs a yoga class and she’s putting a class together in the street at 9 a.m,” he said. “A lot of other small businesses are struggling either because of the size of their space or because of limitations and to have an open-air area to either run a yoga class or have a painting something like that. I’m really excited about that. Maybe they just finish a yoga class and they’ll want to come in for breakfast.”

Davia Allen is the owner of Vidias closet coming to the Saint Clair Lofts. She was ‘out on fifth’ to introduce her line of women’s clothing,

“I think its really really good. I’m really good at doing pop up shops and events like this so i;m not new to this. It’s a good way for new businesses to get out and just showcase your business and network,” Allen said.

Everyone is asked to use the sanitizing stations, wear masks and practice social distancing. The street will be closed on fifth street between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue so drivers are encouraged to park on both ends of the district and walk down to enjoy the sidewalk sale happening here and throughout all of downtown Dayton.