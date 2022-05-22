FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas high school had to end its school year two days early after an approved senior prank got out of control and caused thousands of dollars in damages to the building.

Wednesday evening’s incident occurred at Memorial High School in the Frisco Independent School District.

In a letter to parents and staff, the school explained a group of students was approved to put sticky notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the building as part of a prank.

Staff members were at the school to monitor the students, “but the situation devolved rapidly,” the school said. Both the Frisco Police and Fire Departments got involved

The school estimates damage to the building is “in the thousands of dollars.” Paint got on the walls, furniture was destroyed, fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the building and more, the school said.

“Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors,” a letter to parents read.

The school said police and the district are working to identify the students involved in the vandalism, and the district “intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.” The students are also expected to cover cleanup costs.

Because of the damage and air quality, the school shut down Thursday and Friday, according to a letter to parents. Frisco ISD explained Friday is the last day of school for the entire district, meaning this closure effectively ended the school year early for just the high school.

Both Thursday and Friday were half-days for high school students. Memorial High students will not be making those days up, the district said.

Now, the school is developing a plan with parents, students and staff to pick up personal belongings left behind at the school. Memorial High said it would send out an update with pickup times next week.

You can read one of the Thursday letters Memorial High School sent out to parents in full below.

Students, parents, and staff,

First, thank you to all who have reached out and volunteered to help with the campus cleanup. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this incident. I want to take a moment to send an update about the situation that occurred on our campus last night. Frisco ISD is working with the Frisco Police Department to investigate the parties involved in the vandalism.

A group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use “post-it” notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. A small group of those students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week.

I want to make it clear that campus and District staff are working with police to identify all individuals involved in the vandalism. Disciplinary measures will be enforced and Frisco ISD intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

MOST READ: Family of slain Texas cyclist clears up details of alleged romantic relationship

Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up.

We are currently determining a plan for parents, students and staff to pick up personal belongings that are still at the campus. We will send a communication about times and dates for pick up sometime next week.

Sincerely,

MHS Administration