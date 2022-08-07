COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday.

According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride when he experienced medical issues and later was pronounced dead.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mason, who was selflessly riding in Pelotonia to help cancer patients – a cause he was personally connected to,” said Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson. “The death of a student impacts the entire Buckeye Family and I know that all of us send our deepest expressions of sympathy to his parents, family, and friends.”

Ulman stated that a moment of silence was observed during Sunday’s Pelotonia ride.