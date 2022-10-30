Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — Trailing by a point going into the half, the Ohio State Buckeyes came alive in the second half, scoring 31 points in the second half to put away the Penn State Nittany Lions and remain undefeated on the season.

Below are live game updates for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Fourth Quarter

Penn State got the ball at its own 25 and marched down to the Buckeyes 19, getting a pass interference call from Ohio State and pretty sideline catch from Washington that picked up 26 yards. OSU buckled down and forced a Nittany Lions field goal, which was missed twice by Jake Pinegar — once on a false start and once on an illegal formation by Ohio State. That brought the PSU offense back out, and it converted on fourth-and-1 on a pass to Tyler Warren to the OSU 10 yard line.

Penn State gained first and goal at the OSU 9, and faced with a fourth and a foot tossed left to Kaytron Allen, who was initially stopped outside the end zone but pushed forward and fell into the end zone to give the Lions a lead with 9:26 to play. Penn State covered 75 yards in 13 plays.

The Buckeyes offense came alive for the first time all day, as Stroud hit back-to-back first down passes, 21 yards to Harrison Jr and 13 yards to Egbuka, and then Henderson blasted through a hole over left guard and went untouched for a 41-yard score. OSU wanted to go for two but was whistled for a false start, so settled for the extra point. Ohio State went 75 yards in three plays and a lightning-quick 35 seconds.

Tuimoloau continues to shine, forcing a fumble from Clifford and recovering the ball at the Penn State 24-yard line, and OSU capitalized immediately when Stroud found Stover wide open up the hash, breaking two tackles on the way to the end zone. It was OSU’s second touchdown in 34 seconds, and it’s now a two-score lead with 8:17 to play.

Penn State didn’t wilt, getting 27 yards on first down from Allen and a nine-yard grab by Washington at the Ohio State 39 with 7:29 remaining in the game. Penn State settled for a field goal to cut it to a one-score game, and this time Pinegar hit from 44 yards out with 5:49 to play. Penn State went 48 yards in seven plays.

Harrison Jr got the Buckeyes near midfield with a 16-yard grab on first down, but two straight incompletions left OSU with a third-and-10 with just over five minutes to play, and it was money to Harrison Jr for 12 yards.

The Buckeyes hit what could be a backbreaking 42-yard pass from Stroud to Egbuka down to the Penn State two, but a delay of game penalty pushed the ball back to the seven. A counter to the left resulted in a seven-yard rush from Henderson, his second score of the afternoon. Ohio State navigated 75 yards in seven plays and milked some clock, taking near three minutes.

Tuimoloau completed the rare sack/strip sack/interception/pick six combo by pilfering Clifford in the flat and returning it for a 19-yard score. The touchdown was OSU’s fourth in just over six minutes.

Penn State kept playing hard and scored a touchdown to cover the spread, Clifford finding Allen for a five-yard TD pass with 1:12 to play, covering 75 yards in eight plays.

Ohio State moves to 8-0 on the season, and scored at least 44 points for the seventh straight contest, a new school record. Penn State falls to 6-2, and a second loss in the conference almost certainly knocks them out of contention for the Big Ten East.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, right, greets Penn State head coach James Franklin following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Penn State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates with his teammates Jack Sawyer (33), Zach Harrison (9) and Lathan Ransom (12) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets Penn State head coach James Franklin before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates a touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover (8) scores a touchdown as Penn State defenders Jonathan Sutherland (0) and Ji’Ayir Brown (16) look on in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Donovan Jackson #74 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: A general view during the second half of the Stripe Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball as Jaylen Reed #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions attempts a diving tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes causes and recovers a fumble against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. J.T. Tuimoloau would recover the fumble on the play. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Jordan Hancock #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Jonathan Sutherland #0 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes causes Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions to fumble the ball during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. J.T. Tuimoloau would recover the fumble on the play. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks with wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs away from Penn State defenders Nick Tarburton (46) and PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) gains yardage as Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson (4) chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: KeAndre Lambert-Smith #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs for a touchdown against Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Zach Harrison #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch against Ji’Ayir Brown #16 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 29: Julian Fleming #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Keaton Ellis #2 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs away from Penn State defenders Nick Tarburton (46) and PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown past Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Ohio State won 44-31. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 26-33, 354, TD

PENN STATE PASSING: Clifford 32-47, 371, 3 TD, 3 INT

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Henderson 16-78, 2 TD

PENN STATE RUSHING: Allen 12-76, TD; Singleton 14-45

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Harrison Jr 10-185; Stover 6-78, TD; Egbuka 6-53

PENN STATE RECEIVING: Washington 11-179, TD; Lambert-Smith 2-58, TD; Allen 2-13, TD

TOTAL YARDS: OHIO STATE 452, 354 passing, 98 rushing; PENN STATE 482, 371 passing, 111 rushing

Third Quarter

Penn State has been faced with a pair of third downs on its opening drive and converted both, rolling Clifford out both times. Clifford also went downfield to Washington for 27 yards to put the Nittany Lions well into Ohio State territory, at the 27. Penn State went for it on fourth and two from the Buckeyes 19 but were turned back when Nicholas Singleton was tackled for no gain by Tommy Eichenberg with 9:46 left in the quarter.

Ohio State gained a first down on a pretty catch by Harrison Jr, but bogged down and was forced to punt from its own 33 after a third down pass was just beyond Harrison Jr’s outstretched arms. Mirco blasted a 52 yard punt to pin Penn State at its own 15 yard line with 6:22 left in the quarter.

Penn State gained one first down on its series before being forced to punt to the Buckeyes, who take over at their own 33 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes got the lead back with 10 seconds left in the quarter on a 40-yard Ruggles field goal. Stroud had completions of 16 yards to both Harrison Jr and Mitch Rossi, the latter taking it down to the Nittany Lions 30. But OSU was unable to sustain the momentum and settled for three points, covering 45 yards in six plays.

Second Quarter

TreVeyon Henderson couldn’t pick up a yard on third and one as Penn State beat the blocking up front. OSU was forced to punt, and Penn State took over at its own 27.

The Nittany Lions got on the scoreboard when Parker Washington caught a receiver screen from Clifford, somehow stayed upright after being sandwiched by a pair of Ohio State defenders and went 58 yards for a touchdown. PSU covered 73 yards in six plays.

The Buckeyes went three and out on their next series, as Cade Stover and Julian Fleming both missed blocks on a third down receiver screen to Emeka Egbuka and Penn State blew it up. Mirco punted for 51 yards, giving PSU the ball at its own 21 yard line with 8:39 remaining before halftime.

Penn State was faced with a third and eight but got a great layout catch from Washington for 13 yards, keeping the drive alive. Clifford was flushed out of the pocket but fired a downfield pass and found Theo Johnson down to the OSU 23 yard line, and on the next play hit Keandre Lambert-Smith on a slant for a touchdown. After a rocky start, Clifford has gone 12-of-17 for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Penn State covered 79 yards in six plays.

Penn State kicked off out of bounds, giving the Buckeyes the ball at their own 35.

Ohio State picked up two first downs and navigated into the Penn State red zone, but a third down play found Stroud running for his life and throwing the ball out of bounds. The Buckeyes settled for a 37-yard Ruggles field goal with 3:14 left in the half.

The Buckeyes forced a three and out late in the half, disguising coverages and forcing Clifford to throw underneath. Ohio State took over at its own 31 with two timeouts and 1:07 left to play. The Buckeyes gained a first down on their first play, a 23 yard shot to Stover, but Penn State bowed up and forced a third and long. Ohio State went for it on fourth and six at the Penn State 43, gaining a first down on a slant to Harrison Jr and another on a back shoulder throw for 21 yards, down to the Nittany Lions eight yard line.

Ohio State wanted to take a shot to the end zone but Stroud was sacked as the clock ran out, and the Buckeyes trail at intermission for the first time since the opener against Notre Dame, a game they came back to win 21-10.

HALFTIME STATS

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 15-19, 179 yards

PENN STATE PASSING: Clifford 12-20, 180, 2 TD, 2 INT

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Henderson 8-19

PENN STATE RUSHING: Singleton 7-23; Allen 5-23

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Harrison Jr 5-109; Stover 5-54

PENN STATE RECEIVING: Washington 5-100, TD; Lambert-Smith 1-23, TD

TOTAL YARDS: Ohio State 209, 179 passing, 30 rushing; Penn State 225, 180 passing, 45 rushing

First Quarter

The Buckeyes did nothing on their first two plays, but CJ Stroud took a shot downfield and found Marvin Harrison Jr for a 37-yard gain and a big third down conversion.

Ohio State got to the edge of the red zone, but a pair of runs gained nothing, and a delay of game penalty backed it up five yards. The Buckeyes had to settle for a field goal with 9:47 remaining in the first quarter, covering 55 yards in nine plays.

The Buckeyes came up big on defense, Zach Harrison picking off a Sean Clifford pass that was tipped by JT Tuimoloau. Harrison also impacted the second down play, forcing Clifford out of the pocket and into an incompletion. Ohio State took possession at the Nittany Lions 39-yard line.

OSU couldn’t do anything with the prosperity, Ruggles pushing a 53-yard field goal wide to the right after the Buckeyes failed to gain a first down following the turnover.

Clifford threw his second interception in as many series as Tuimoloau jumped an underneath route and picked it off as he was going down to the ground at the Penn State 41.

Two strikes from Stroud to Harrison Jr — for 18 and 19 yards — set the Buckeyes up inside the Nittany Lions five yard line, and Miyan Williams punched it from the 4, Williams pushing three defenders backward and crossing the goal line. OSU cashed in on the PSU miscue, covering 41 yards in three plays.

After Penn State picked up one first down, the Buckeyes forced a punt that rolled into the end zone with 46 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

Just before the close of the quarter Williams looked to fall awkwardly on his wrist, and was helped off the field.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0) takes to the road for just the second time this season, venturing to State College, Pennsylvania to take on No. 13 Penn State (6-1).

This is the sixth consecutive meeting where both teams are ranked, and OSU has taken all of the previous five. Penn State has won just one of the last five showdowns in Happy Valley. The average margin of victory in the last five games is just seven points, so it wouldn’t be any kind of surprise if this one goes into the fourth quarter as a contest.

Buckeyes wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back on the injury list and will not play against the Nittany Lions as he continues to recover from his hamstring issue. Smith-Njigba played briefly against Iowa last weekend in what has been a season for him with limited playing time.