OSU announces new gameday protocols for Ohio Stadium after issues during Oregon game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says there will be an increase in staffing as well as other protocols put in place to prevent the issues that occurred during the Oregon game.

The game between Oregon and Ohio State University had several issues with digital tickets and mobile parking passes.

Technical problems with Wi-Fi and problems with scanners, led to an apology from the athletics department.

As a result the university announced the following gameday changes to improve the fan experience:

Securing additional engineering support on site from the department’s WiFi partner to monitor and manage all of the connections that come through the access points in the stadium;

Adding 27 more pedestal ticket scanners to a handful of gates that experienced the heaviest traffic along with 27 additional staff members. There will now be 147 pedestal scanners at Ohio Stadium;

Distributing 80 additional hand-held ticket scanners to the gates for use as backup scanners;

Increasing the number of metal detectors at the South Stands gates, adding additional police officers and stadium security to this location and revising the layout for scanning and entry;

Hard-wiring the concession registers to better accommodate mobile ordering and to remain online, and increase the number of concessions workers; and

Continuing to educate and communicate the new protocols and changes this week through social media, media relations and other avenues.

The university also encouraged fans to load their mobile ticket to their iPhone or Google Pay wallet before arriving at the stadium.

“It helps the process considerably, and it guarantees tickets will be available because WiFi is not needed to access tickets from a mobile wallet,” OSU released in a statement.

For more on OSU’s mobile ticketing system visit: OhioStateBuckeyes.com