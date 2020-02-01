OSP to crack down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers Sunday.
During last year’s Super Bowl, OSP made 62 OVI arrests across Ohio.
Two crashes and three fatalities were also OVI-related. The public is encouraged to dial #-677 to report impaired drivers.
