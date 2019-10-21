OSP: Suspect pointed gun at trooper

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities spoke Monday for the first time about what caused a late-night pursuit that ended with an OSP trooper shooting and killing a man.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that man took off from a traffic stop, leading OSP troopers on a high speed chase. 21-year-old Joseph Kiser sped away at more than 100 mph before eventually stopping his car in the middle of an intersection, pulled out a handgun, and aimed it at an OSP trooper.

That trooper shot Kiser three times killing him at the scene.

The miles long pursuit began at roughly 1:15 am Monday morning when a trooper tried to pull over a car for speeding on us 35 near 675. The driver was later identified as Joseph Bernhard-William Kiser, of Granville, east of Columbus in Licking County.

An extensive background search reveals a lengthy traffic record which includes at least four speeding violations and charges of driving under suspension.

Lt. Robert Sellers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “Ultimately the pursuit ended right behind us here when the driver stopped in the middle of the roadway and exited his car holding a handgun.”

OSP said after a nine-minute pursuit, Kiser stopped, got out of his car, and drew a handgun, pointing it directly at the state trooper. The trooper got his rifle and ordered kiser to drop his weapon but he did not comply, continuing to approach the officer.

“The trooper at that time, from cover, looked out and saw the subject approaching him with the handgun pointed. The trooper took three shots, striking the suspect three times,” said Sellers.

Troopers and Trotwood police officers performed first aid but Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene.

