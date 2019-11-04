OSP: Speed, alcohol possible factors in deadly Greene County motorcycle crash

Crews investigate a deadly motorcycle crash on Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek Township on Sunday, November 3, 2019. (Photo: WDTN Staff)

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Greene County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Indian Ripple Road, near Upper Bellbrook Road, in Beavercreek Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the rider of the motorcycle died in the crash. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Troopers say speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

