OSP investigating after tanker crashes, catches fire

LEBANON- The Lebanon Highway Patrol Post is investigating a single-vehicle that took place on US-42 in Warren County Sunday morning.

According to a release, a white 2017 Peterbilt pulling a tank trailer was traveling northbound on US-42 when it traveled off the road and into a ditch.

The impact caused the fuel tank to ignite and was engulfed in flames.

The driver, Jeffery Miller, 36, of Union, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by the Clear Creek Township Fire and EMS.

According to a release, Miller suffered minor issue and was taken to the Atrium Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, but neither speed or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.