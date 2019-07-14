OSP investigating after bicyclist is killed in crash

A bicyclist was killed after a crash in Champaign County Saturday night .

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield post is investigating after a bicyclist is killed in a crash.

According to a release, the accident happened just after 10:30 p.m Saturday night on SR-55 east of SR-235 in Champaign County.

OSP says a car, driven by Austin Schneider, 19, of Urbana, was traveling westbound on SR-55 when he rear-ended a bicyclist when attempting to pass another car.

The driver of the bike, Lucas Whitt, 15, of Urbana was life-flighted to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Schneider was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

