MIAMI VALLEY, OHIO (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be joining forces with the 6-State Trooper Project to crack down on driver safety on Interstate 70.

According to OSHP, the initiative and focus will be to enforce speed, seat belts and OVI on I-70 throughout the state of Ohio to protect the safety of drivers. The trooper enforcement will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and will run through October 9 at 11:59 p.m.

In 2021, the same initiative was run as part of the six-state project.

“Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for safety belt infractions,” OSHP said. “The Patrol also charged five with OVI.”