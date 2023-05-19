DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A four-legged team member is retiring from the Ohio State Highway Patrol after nearly half a decade, the patrol announced on Friday, May 18.

After spending five years serving the Wilmington District with his handler, Trooper Brett Lee, K9 Ronny is retiring to spend his newfound free time playing fetch and chewing on his favorite toys.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ronny is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix. He won the patrol’s “Dapper Dog” contest in 2019, and in 2022, he was featured on the patrol’s Valentine’s Day cards.

