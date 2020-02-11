OSHP creates valentines featuring K9s

K9 valentines

K9 valentines (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is celebrating Valentine’s Day in the cutest way as the agency created valentines featuring their K9 officers.

OSHP posted the valentines to its social media accounts. The valentines feature K9 officers Rony, Wolf, Danny, and Roy. Anyone can download and print all 16 cards.

