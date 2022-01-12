OSGOOD Ohio, (WDTN) – The Village of Osgood is growing through the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Steven Robert Winner walks along Main Street, and points out Betty’s Natural Foods. He said they moved into a brand-new building last summer.

The health food store is just one of nearly a dozen businesses in the small village in northern Darke County. Mayor Winner said almost every business has seen growth or expanded over the last two years.

“Our town has grown through the pandemic,” Mayor Winner said. “We’ve got more people working in town now. We’re generating more money and we can do more things like fixing up the streets.”

He said adding parking has been a top priority for the town after the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry opened in December of 2019.

“This place has helped a lot of people in the community and around the community,” Mayor Winner said.

Every month the all of the tips are donated to a family in need. Mayor Winner and his cousin Brian K. Winner said they notice more people coming to the village to eat at Do Good.

“It helps everybody,” Brian said. “When somebody comes to town, to Do Good, you know a lot of times they’ll stop at our grocery store or stop by our processing plant on the edge of town. It’s good for everybody. When we get new businesses in town everybody flourishes.”

Brian is the current President of Winner’s Quality Meats.

“It’s the only place I’ve ever worked,” Brian said, “ever since I was a kid.”

Both Brian and Mayor Winner worked at the family business founded by their grandfather Robert Winner in 1928.

“We still pretty much do the same thing we’ve always done. We started getting into shipping. We ship products all across the United States,” Brian said. “We do a lot of processing for businesses in and around the area, grocery stores, you know different restaurants.

The fourth-generation bought into the company about five years ago and Robert Winner Sons Inc. continues to grow as a family-owned business.

“Our processing business has been strong ever since our grandfathers started it back in the barn outside of town here,” Brian said. “So we’ve been very very blessed with business. We do good quality meats, and we don’t mix fillers or anything in our products. It’s just meat and seasonings.”

The Village of Osgood takes up about a mile stretch of Ohio 705 in northern Darke County. On either side of town, you will find two of the oldest businesses.

“I think between the Osgood Bank and us we’ve been in business for over 200 years. It’s a proud tradition in the area,” Brian said.

Driving west into town you will find the processing plant as you enter Osgood. The 93-year-old business bookends the town with a 107-year-old bank on the opposite side.

Mandy Ranly is the branch administrative officer for Osgood Bank. She said the bank has seen substantial growth over the last 10 years. Recently, they added an Operation Center.

“It was important for us to connect the Operation Center to the Osgood branch to solidify that we’re here. We’ve been here for 107 years and we’re going to be here longer. Being one unit and helping us to connect as a team has driven efficiencies and effectiveness,” Ranly said.

Osgood Bank has three additional branches in Fort Loramie, Chickasaw, and Indian Lake. Ranly said the products they offer help them reach people nationwide.

“Most people aren’t even familiar with where we’re located,” Ranly said. “However the products and services that we’re able to offer compete with most of the bigger banks that you see.”

Trena Hershberger is commuting 40-50 minutes to work as the chief people and culture officer at the Osgood Bank.

“I love My job with Osgood Bank and just being able to be a part of the community and Osgood. The team that we have brought together at the bank, that serve our customers and serve our communities, they’re so passionate and just hardworking,” Hershberger said. “They desire to do the best for each other, and the best for our customers, and that, in turn, allows us to return favorable results to our shareholders our communities, and then give back to those in need as well.”

Hershberger said they recently formed the Osgood Foundation to help and support other nonprofits.

“We have, ‘Do Well. Be Good,’ as part of our purpose and we want to make sure that we are doing our best to give back to those in the community so that they can be good,” Hershberger said.

Sitting at a table at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood, Hershberger, Ranly, Mayor Winner, and Brian all discussed the good things they see in town. Hershberger discusses how Do Good is connecting the community.

“Not only is it a connection with people and their faith, but it’s also about living out what we are meant to do together as humans,” Hershberger said. “You can have meals together, you can have prayer time together, ministries, you know there’s just a variety of things here to do.”

The restaurant was started by Karen Homan to serve God. Since the opening just a few months before the pandemic, they continue to expand.

“A year ago my house that I grew up in, my father grew up in, was right here,” Brain said.

The lot next door to the Do Good was transformed into a garden and park for the Do Good Ministries.

“The splash pad is where my swing set was,” Brian said. “It sure has changed over the years.”

He emphasized that it’s all good.

“It’s just amazing the growth it’s seen. This was all a 10-year plan, but everything has been so good for the Do Good. We had so many donations,” Brian said. “This all happened within two years. It’s just incredible.”

Brian said the park brings people outside to talk, pray, and remember.

“Out with the old and in with the new,” Brian said. “It brings a lot of great people to the town and there’s a lot of great services that they offer. It’s a wonderful thing.

“I really just hope everything we’re doing can spark change in others and spark the goodness,” Hershberger said. “When the community comes together, and you thrive together, and you give back together, good things happen.”