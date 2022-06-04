TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died Friday at the age of 95, Gerber announced.

Turner was just four months old in 1926 when a neighbor sketched the portrait of her in charcoal that would later become the Gerber’s logo.

The picture was selected by Gerber as the face of a baby food advertising campaign in 1928 and later became the company’s logo in 1931, according to their website.

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago,” Gerber wrote in an Instagram post. “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

The Gerber website said the identity of the original baby was mystery for many years with guesses ranging from movie stars Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor to Senator Bob Dole. In 1978, Turner revealed it was her.