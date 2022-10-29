Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pro-Choice organizers held an event on Saturday to make their voices heard in support of abortion as a personal choice.

According to a release, the event started at 12 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton and attendees marched to the Montgomery County Board of Elections building to early vote.

“Abortion is on the ballot, if not literally, at least in the choice of candidates,” the organizing group, Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, said in the release.

The rally and early vote march was held to encourage voters to vote for candidates that are pro-choice and to make the voices that support the message heard by voting after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

To find out more about the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, click here.