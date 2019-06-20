Organizations in need of furniture for tornado survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership helps tornado survivors move into new housing, the organization needs donations, including furniture.

Officials with the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (CAP) have met with more than 100 people since last Thursday to help them get into long-term housing, according to Cherish Cronmiller, president and CEO.

The organization expects to meet with hundreds more who were impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes, she added.

“It seems like it’s been months and months even though it’s only been a little over three weeks,” said Cortney Kovar, a Harrison Township resident displaced by the tornadoes.

Kovar said she was at work the night the tornadoes hit. After a tree fell on her home, she lost almost everything and did not have renter’s insurance, she said.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership agreed to cover her deposit and first month’s rent for her new home, Kovar said.

“I can spend some of the money I would have put down on the rent and deposit to replace some things – a little bit of furniture, dishes,” she said. “I have to start over.”

Miami Valley CAP has worked with businesses like King’s Furniture and Lowe’s to get furniture and appliances at reduced rates to donate to clients, Cronmiller said.

“Within two to three days, somebody has a bed and a couch and a dresser, start with those minimum things,” she said.

The organization is also giving some of their clients vouchers to pick out donated furniture, Cronmiller added.

“Everyone’s sort of making these decisions or you’re just sort of given something, and it’s really nice to have the opportunity to be able to select something out yourself,” Cronmiller said.

Miami Valley CAP is working to ensure landlords offer rentals at rates their clients can afford, Cronmiller said.

“I want to stay close to here,” Kovar said. “I like to be close to where I work, so this is going to work out perfect for me.”

Monetary donations can be sent in online, and furniture can be dropped off at Saint Vincent de Paul’s facility on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton, Cronmiller said.

Miami Valley CAP is working to set up furniture wish-lists on its website as well as a sign-up form for volunteers to help deliver those items, she added.

For more information on how to receive assistance from Miami Valley CAP, e-mail help@mvcap.com or click here.

