Wright State holds vigil for student Megan Betts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is holding a vigil for current student Megan Betts, who was killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning.
Betts was a current undergraduate of Wright State, the university said. Betts was also the sister of shooting suspect Connor Betts.
