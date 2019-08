DAYTON, OH (WCMH)-- Guy Fragmin sings the praise of the Dayton Police officers who quickly jumped into action Sunday morning when a man opened fire in the Oregon District, stopping him in roughly thirty seconds. But in addition to those six officers who stopped the shooter, Fragmin is also one of the heroes of Dayton.

"We thought it was fireworks at first, and then, when you realize what was going on, it's just pull everybody in. Everybody in, everybody lock up," explained the 416 Diner owner.