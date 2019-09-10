WATCH: Lawmakers in Washington honor Dayton officers

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The six Dayton Police officers who took down the Oregon District shooter in August were honored in Washington Monday by President Trump, as well as a handful of local and state officials.

Sgt. William C. Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes, Officer Vincent Carter, Officer Ryan Nabel, Officer Jeremy Campbell, and Officer David Denlinger responded quickly to the gunfire, confronting the shooter in under a minute.

“These incredible patriots responded to the worst violence and most barbaric hatred with the best of American courage, character, and strength,” Trump said at the White House as each of them received the Medal of Valor.

The officers received a standing ovation when Rep. Mike Turner took to the House floor to commend their “bravery and quick action” that saved the lives of hundreds, including Turner’s own daughter, who was out in the Oregon District when the shooting occurred.

Congressman Turner pushed for gun legislation before leading the House in 32 seconds of silence, the amount of time it took for the gunman to kill nine people and wound dozens of others.

“As we pause for a moment of silence to think of those who were lost in Dayton, Ohio, let’s think of all of those that have been lost in mass shootings, their families, and our obligation to them. I’m going to ask that our moment of silence lasts for 32 seconds so that as this body thinks of those that we lost, the horrific understanding of how quickly the passing of 32 seconds occurs, and that within that time period nine people were murdered and 27 people injured,” Turner said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman spoke on the Senate floor Monday as well, honoring them for their bravery.

“These six individuals were well-trained. As Chief Rick Biehl of the Dayton Police Department has told me, and he is a friend of mine, the training worked, and he is right. But it was more than just training. It was instinct. It was heart. It was their willingness to step up as soon as they saw the danger and run in to the danger, literally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge the President to support new gun legislation:

