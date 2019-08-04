Vigils planned across Miami Valley amid mass shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vigils are being planned around the Miami Valley to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting in the Oregon District Sunday morning.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton is holding an informal prayer gathering on its lawn at 1 pm. The Levitt Pavilion also announced that its Movie Night is postponed to Aug. 25. Information on a formal candlelight vigil at the Levitt Pavilion will be announced at a later time.





















A community vigil also took place in Dayton at 8 pm in the Oregon District.

Indivisible Springfield, Ohio is hosting a vigil in response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend.

“Too many deaths have taken place and we are coming together to lift up these families and communities in prayers, words and action,” the group’s Facebook event page said. “With the recent acts of gun violence in El Paso and in Dayton we say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

That vigil will take place on Fountain Ave. across from the Courtyard By Marriott at the fountain at 7:30 pm on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

