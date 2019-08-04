WATCH LIVE: Vigil honors victims of Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community vigil is taking place Sunday night in the Oregon District to honor and remember the victims of the mass shooting.

Pastor Pat Murray with Living Word Church says that people from around Ohio and even from other states have come to the area to show support.

“They’re not exactly sure what they need to do, honestly, it’s still shock and awe at this point. So if they need prayer, we’re praying. If they don’t want prayer, I’m just going to pray for them anyway. But we need God’s help in the city for sure right now, more than ever,” he said.

Additionally, Indivisible Springfield, Ohio is hosting a vigil in response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso over the weekend.

“Too many deaths have taken place and we are coming together to lift up these families and communities in prayers, words and action,” the group’s Facebook event page said. “With the recent acts of gun violence in El Paso and in Dayton we say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

That vigil will take place on Fountain Ave. across from the Courtyard By Marriott at the fountain at 7:30 pm on Monday.

