Video shows gunman in bar before shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Surveillance video shows the Oregon District gunman inside Blind Bob’s on Saturday night just hours before he opened fire on the street.

He appears to have entered the bar with his sister, Megan, who was killed in the shooting, as well as a third person, according to CNN.

The gunman does not stand out, dressed in a simple t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

In the video, he walks in ahead of the other two, and is carded before getting a wristband.

