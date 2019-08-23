Vendors prepare for busy evening at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A food truck pavilion will be set up in the Omega Music. While it will be filled with food and drink vendors, there is no official list for who the vendors will be. Billie Gold Bubble Tea owner Nicole Cornett said she doesn’t have those details either.

“I have almost zero details. I know the time to arrive and the location that I’m going to,” Cornett said.

Cornett is not even sure who the other vendors will be but she’s looking forward to a good time.

“We’re brewing lots and lots of tea right now. Then, toxic brew is helping us big time. They’re letting us store ice and teas in their refrigerator,” said Cornett. She said restrictions for the day won’t allow anyone to come and in out to restock on supplies.

This is Cornett’s first year operating her business. This weekend will be very busy for her.

“We have a job Friday night, and then we have a job Saturday and then one Sunday morning before the event,” she said.

Cornett found out she would be part of Gem City Shine on Wednesday. Shes’s grateful she can be part of an event to reclaim the Oregon District.

“Its super important for me to support the city and encourage people to still go to the Oregon District and not be afraid of where they live,” she said.

Production crews prepared the stage, hauled in portable restrooms, trash bins and fencing on Friday for Gem City Shine. It’s all part of a night the neighborhood deserves.

“A really good, fun day,” Cornett said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.