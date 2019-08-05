Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours leaves 29 dead

(NBC) – In less than 24 hours, two American cities were left ravaged by violence. A shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas left 20 dead and dozens more hurt, while here in Dayton, an overnight shooting claimed nine more lives.

In El Paso, prayers and support came the day after terror.

Police say one gunman saturated a shooting center with gunfire before he surrendered to police.

The gunman was armed with an AK-47 style rifle and identified as Patrick Crusius. Police believe he drove from the Dallas area to El Paso.

About 20 minutes before the shooting starts, he posted a manifesto including racist and anti-government views.

Investigators are treating it like an act of terrorism.

“And we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is deliver swift and certain justice,” said U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.

Hours later, more shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Police say the shooter fired into a crowd. As people looked for safety, police had the gunman down in less than a minute.

“I would never in a million years like think this would happen, especially somewhere I go all the time,” said Taylor Mayberry.

Police say the gunman was 24-year-old Connor Betts, and his younger sister was among nine killed.

“We will clearly pursue this investigation to try to understand the motivation in this crime, assuming there is a motivation that’s understandable,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Two communities separated by more than 15-hundred miles, but now united in grief.

