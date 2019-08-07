Healing process continues at the Red Cross

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross is operating as at Service and Recovery Center.

The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. so the healing process can continue for those impacted by the mass shooting Saturday night.

“What we are trying to do is make it as easy on the people who have been through so much to come to a place of care and comfort receive the care that the Red Cross has to offer in a quiet, secluded place where they can just heal,” Marita Salkowski said.

Salkowski is the Marketing and Communications Director of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton region.

She said everything will be under one roof, health professionals, spiritual care, caseworkers, mental health professionals, financial assistance, and referrals for additional community support.

“Of course nobody was expecting this, it happens to you, you’re going through so many emotions, you don’t know what to do. You don’t know what’s available. That’s where the red cross steps in. We’ll hold your hand. We’ll give you a hug. We’ll comfort you and we’ll let you know what services we have to offer and what services the community has to offer,” Salkowski said, “and we’ll make sure that we get you on the right track.”

The Dayton chapter is located at 370 West 1st Street.

The Red Cross also offers these coping and preparedness tips.

Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it’s okay to feel nervous.

Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.

Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.

Be patient with yourself and others. It’s common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration, and anxiety.

Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.

Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends, and children. Get help from others if needed.

Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

To reach out for free 24/7 crisis counseling or support, contact the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.