Teacher reconnects with woman he protected during Oregon District shooting

(CNN) – Some of the survivors of the Oregon District shooting credit an Air Force Reservist for saving their lives.

David Richards spends most of his time in Louisville, Kentucky as a high school math teacher, but on August 4 he was in Dayton for Air Force training.

Richards was inside Ned Peppers bar when the gunman opened fire near its entrance.

He took cover and prevented a woman he had been dancing with and her friends from running outside, which would have taken them into the line of fire.

“They tried to get up and run. We’re like ‘No, stay down.’ If he gets through that door, easily another 20, 30 people die,” Richards said.

That woman’s father later found Richards on Facebook.

The pair have been in contact to keep tabs on how they are recovering from the traumatic event.

Nine people were killed in the shooting, with another 17 injured.

