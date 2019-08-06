Suspect arrested after reportedly threatening Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday afternoon, school officials were alerted of a threat to attack Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools, according to Superintendent Doug Cozad.

Sugarcreek Township police were immediately notified, and in partnership with the Dayton Police Department, the individual who made the threat was arrested.

As a precaution, there was an extra police presence at Bellbrook High School on Monday.

Parents were notified of the incident via email on August 6.

“Safety and security is a top priority for us at Bellbrook-Sugarcreek and as look to begin a new school year on August 14, we will continue our direct communication and extensive collaboration with our local law enforcement and safety agencies to ensure that every person who walks into our schools feels as safe and secure as possible,” Cozad said in a statement to parents. “Our local law enforcement will have a noticeable presence around our buildings as we start the school year and we will continue to meet regularly with both the Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Police Departments as a part of our district’s Safety Committee.”

Anyone entering the school buildings throughout the year will have to be buzzed in and report directly to the front office. The district also has a shared School Resource Officer at Bellbrook Middle School and Bellbrook High School and a police presence at both the beginning and the end of the school day at BCI and Stephen Bell Elementary.

Cozad goes on to say that school officials are doing everything they can to create a “welcoming and safe” environment for teaching and learning within the district.

