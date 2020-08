DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizations and people across the Miami Valley took to social media Tuesday to observe the one-year mark since the shootings in the Oregon District.

Posts ranged from remembrances of those lost to offering help for those who may need it. Here is a look at some of what was shared.

You can take moment to honor those we lost last August in whatever way is best or most meaningful to you. https://t.co/jNq9RHQNLf — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 3, 2020

Today marks one year since the Oregon District mass shooting took the lives of 9 people and injured dozens.



Our hearts break for the victims, their families, and friends. We will never forget you. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/XZIybE0l13 — City of Xenia (@cityofxenia) August 4, 2020

The investigation with @DaytonPolice is ongoing as we continue to carefully examine all evidence and information connected to the case. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/TgDGiQLn2E — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 4, 2020

Last year, nine innocent lives were lost, sending shockwaves through our community. These times can be overwhelming. Help is available.



Disaster Distress Line: 1-800-985-5990 or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746

Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255

COVID-19 Call Line: 1-833-427-5634 pic.twitter.com/IykH00VO6C — Dayton Public Schools (@DaytonSchools) August 4, 2020

On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in the Oregon District, we remember the victims of this senseless act and shine love on our city. #DaytonStrong #DaytonShines pic.twitter.com/LitcUsnTU6 — University of Dayton (@univofdayton) August 4, 2020