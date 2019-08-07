Spaghetti Warehouse to donate profits to shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spaghetti Warehouse will donate all of Wednesday’s profits to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Representatives say they wanted to give because the shooting affects the community the restaurant has been a part of for over 40 years.

“Don’t let fear win. Don’t be afraid to come down here and really support and give back to the victims that had to go through this awful tragedy,” said operating partner Kelly Byrd.

The restaurant will be open until 10 pm.

