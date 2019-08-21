Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Remembering the Victims

Spaghetti Warehouse donates $5000 to tragedy fund

Oregon District Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton community continues to show support to those affected by the tragic shootings in the Oregon District. 

Management at downtown Dayton’s Spaghetti Warehouse presented a check to first responders for $5000 to be donated to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund set up by The Dayton Foundation.

After handing over the check to representatives from The Dayton Foundation, the restaurant invited those first responders inside for a free lunch. 

The money was the result of a one-day event earlier in the month. The restaurant announced that all of the profits from that day would be collected and donated to the fund as a sign of support from the community. 

Management said that one-day event  was one of the busiest in recent memory and that the line stretched out the door throughout operating hours. 

Spaghetti Warehouse operating partner Kelly Byrd said that events like this help foster a sense of community. 

“Dayton’s been through a lot this past summer,” Byrd said. “We just want people to know that we can recover from anything as long as we come together and give back and just do what we can to help each other out.”

The restaurant hosted a free lunch for first responders as a way to show their thanks. Owners believe small gestures like this can make a big difference. 

“We’re here to be their partners,” Byrd said. “We’re here for their places of celebration, we’re here for the places of grief, and we want to be here through all of it here in downtown Dayton.”

