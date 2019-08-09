Shooting survivors describe ‘chaotic’ scene inside Ned Peppers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two survivors of the Oregon District shooting say they’re “grateful” to the first responders and the staff at Ned Peppers who helped them escape to safety.

A Trotwood woman told 2 NEWS she is continuing to recover at home after being trampled while trying to run outside the bar.

“At that moment, I just – I thought it was over,” she said.

The woman and her friend, who asked 2 NEWS not to share their identities, said it was a typical night out among coworkers and friends at Ned Peppers early Sunday morning until the shots rang out.

“I thought it was the DJ,” said the woman’s friend, who lives in Harrison Township. “I thought it was him adding effects into the music. So I kind of just stopped, and everybody kind of just stopped. Then the shots were getting closer, and you could start to feel the sound and boom in your chest.”

They said their group got separated as they tried to run out the back door. Both women told 2 NEWS they were trampled and stuck underneath piles of people who fell trying to escape.

“At one point I could not move my legs, and I just fell to the ground and to the bottom of the pile,” one of the women said.

“I just tried to breathe,” the other said. “I tried to take deep breaths.”

Bouncers at Ned Peppers helped pick them up off the ground, both of the women said.

The Trotwood woman told 2 NEWS she was treated at a local hospital hours later after spraining her knee and sustaining several serious cuts.

“That security guard saved my life,” she said.

Both women told 2 NEWS they’re now struggling with loud, sudden noises and barely getting any sleep.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to go back,” the Trotwood woman said. “That night, I was telling my mom, ‘I don’t want to go out anymore.'”

But her friend said she plans to return to the Oregon District soon.

“I just want to let them know that my joy isn’t stolen,” she said. “He can’t steal our joy. We are Dayton Strong.”

Both women told 2 NEWS they’re hoping to see the government enact tougher gun laws following the shooting.

