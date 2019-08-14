Shooting survivor inside Ned Peppers shares reaction to new details in investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A survivor of the Oregon District shooting says she is shocked and shaken up to learn the shooter was inside Ned Peppers the same time she and her friends were there.

During a press conference Tuesday, police revealed the Oregon District shooter was inside Ned Peppers for about 30 minutes early Sunday morning, less than an hour before the shooting started.

“Physically we are getting better,” said the survivor, a Trotwood woman who asked 2 NEWS not to share her identity. “Mentally, we’re trying to cope.”

The woman shared her story of survival with 2 NEWS last week, days after she was trampled in Ned Peppers while trying to escape. She said she continues to recover from a sprained knee and several serious cuts.

The survivor told 2 NEWS she and her friends arrived in the Oregon District around the same time as the shooter, which, according to police, was shortly after 11 p.m.

According to the timeline from police, the shooter was inside Ned Peppers between 12:14 a.m. and 12:42 a.m., less than an hour before the shooting started.

“When I heard that I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I saw the picture of where he walked in, and we were definitely inside at that point,” the survivor said.

The survivor told 2 NEWS she does not recall seeing the shooter inside the bar, but added that it was packed with people, as usual for that time of the week.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary before the shooting, she said.

“Of course, we’re just in there having fun, so we’re not thinking about anybody being around in there that’s thinking about harming us,” she said.

The survivor told 2 NEWS that the surveillance video shown at Tuesday’s press conference reminds her of how grateful she and her friends are to be alive.

“Seeing that again just makes me thankful God protected us,” she said.

The Trotwood woman said she started counseling Tuesday and plans to return to work Wednesday.

