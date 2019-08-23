Setup begins in Oregon District for Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Early Friday morning, production crews start work on a six foot tall stage for Gem City Shine.

In just two days, 20,000 people are expected to crowd the Oregon District to honor victims of Dayton’s tragedy.

“You do see the process of I think a city and a nation healing,” Jeff Oaks, an area resident, said.

Oaks is an Uber driver with plans to come down to make some extra cash.

“Sundays are usually a little chill, a little low key but I feel like this one’s really going to rocket ship off,” Oaks said.

Roaming around the Oregon District, he saw the portable restrooms hauled in, dozens of trash bins, fencing waiting to be put up and the ‘No Parking’ signs.

“The concert’s going to be blowing up in Dayton. I can tell you, they’re getting ready for it right now. There’s going to be a lot of excitement, a lot of people out here,” Oaks said.

A drastic change from what he saw here the night of the shooting. He just so happened to be driving through on august fourth.

He saw the carnage and devastation that evening. He remembers the caution tape and police vehicles filling the area.

“That whole night was just a crazy blur but now here we are a couple weeks out, and I’ve seen the community come together,” he said.

Gem City Shine aims to reclaim the special place the Oregon District’s always been. Oaks says it will also serve to make great strides in the healing process.

“It is Dayton strong out here. I’ve seen it through the tornadoes and certainly this right here.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.